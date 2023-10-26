What's News This Week in Marion and Beyond

This week's Crittenden Press has plenty of information you will find nowhere else.
Get caught up on Halloween happenings in Marion, plus find out who the new resource officer will be at Crittenden County Schools. It's a familiar face.
Our reporting from city and county government will keep you up to date on local policy that affects you every day. We have coverage from city council and fiscal court in this week's newspaper.
Plus, find out what a couple of CCHS graduates plan to do now that their college has scrapped the sports programs with which they were participating.
A man held in the local jail on a murder charge is growing tired of waiting for trial. See what the judge plans to do.
There is always news happening in our community and you will never get the whole story unless you read The Crittenden Press.
Copyright 2023
The Crittenden Press