Lady Rockets fall in regional championship match

|District Player of the Year Katie Perryman
covers the net during the regional tournament
The Lady Rockets advanced to the regional title game for the first time ever by beating Union County and Christian County in the first two rounds of the tournament.
The girls finish the season 16-14.
UHA improved to 35-2. The Lady Blazers have been the top-ranked team in the region all season and Crittenden has lost to them three times.
According the KHSAA power rankings, Crittenden was ranked No. 3 in the region going into the tournament behind UHA and Christian County.