Hogwarts Halloween this weekend at LBL

A Hogwarts Howl-O-Ween: House Cup Challenge will include multiple natural history programs based on the beloved fantasy world of wizards and witches.
Young wizards and witches, it’s time for the House Cup Challenge! Win points for your House by coming dressed in your house colors, attending classes, and completing wizarding world activities. Make a Patronus charm, visit the Owlery, and interact with beloved prefects and professors from the Wizarding World. At the end of the day, the points will be tallied, and our Headmaster will announce this year’s winner of the House Cup Challenge!
Costumes are encouraged. For the safety of Nature Station's fantastic beasts, please leave pets at home.
For more details and to view the full festival schedule, please click here.
All activities are included in Nature Station special events admission, which is $9 for ages 18 and up, $7 for ages 5-17, and free for ages 4 and under. For more details, call the Woodlands Nature Station at (270) 924-2299 or visit www.landbetweenthelakes.us.