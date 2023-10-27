Tax Bill Mistake Prompts Second Mailing

The error lies with the third-party company contracted to print county tax bills for the first time. The printed version of tax bills already received in the mail reflect a discount and penalty assessed to the 911 service based on early or late payment, respectively. The $36 fee assessed on all dwellings must be paid at face value regardless of when it is paid.
Kentucky statutes allow counties to assess a flat fee to fund emergency 911 services; however, KRS 65.760 restricts the amount to be collected. The 911 fee is not subject to the 2 percent discount for early payment of the property tax bill, nor are the late payment penalty amounts added to it.
Tax bills already received incorrectly reflect a reduction on the $36 fee if paid during the discount period of Nov. 1-30. Essentially, property owners listed on the 4,500 or so tax bills that include the 911 servicefee assessment will have to pay 72 cents more than their already-received tax bills state. However, if paying during the penalty periods beginning Jan. 1, taxpayers will owe less than shown.
The new tax bills, expected in mailboxes by early- to the mid-next week, will show the corrected totals for discount and penalty periods.
Government Utilities Technology Services (GUTS), the company contracted for the first time in 2023 to print and mail tax bills for the county, has accepted responsibility for the error and are covering the cost to print and mail the corrected tax statements.
Crittenden County Sheriff, Property Valuation Administrator and County Clerk have worked together with GUTS to find and correct this unfortunate mistake.
"We realize it may be confusing to some taxpayers to received a second bill on a property," said Sheriff Evan Head, "But at most, the owner will be asked to pay less than the cost of a cup of coffee in additional money to cover their 2023 tax bill."
The PVA assesses the value of property shown on tax bills, while the county clerk is responsible for preparing tax bills. The sheriff mails bills and collects taxes.
The design of tax bills this year is different than in the recent past. Statements were mailed in an envelope and look different than previous postcards printed by prior service providers. In addition, Homestead Exemptions approved for those 65 or older or totally disabled are also not reflected on bills, but the $46,350 exemption on the value of property is reflected on the tax statements.