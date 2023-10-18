Residents asked to flush water lines

Typically a “hard flush” is conducted twice a year. The fall flush isn’t normally conducted until November, say city officials. However, it’s going to start Thursday and run through Monday.
City Administrator Diane Ford-Benningfield says complaints about discoloration, smell and quality have prompted this response.
Customers of the Marion water system are being asked to conduct a home flushing of their own. The city administrator said that starting this weekend, residents are strongly encouraged to open every faucet and valve to help flush the entire system. That means toilets, sinks, tubs, showers, outside spigots and any other water lines should be opened and allowed to run for 2-3 minutes.
The city will be flushing lines overnight from 8 p.m., to 5 a.m., each day through Monday. Customers could experience low pressure during the flushing periods. Water line breaks are also common during massive flushing operations, Ford-Benningfield said. “We are asking for your patience while we conduct this operation,” she said.