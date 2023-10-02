2-Day Youth Deer Hunt this Weekend

The annual Youth Hunt is Saturday and Sunday for gunners age 15-under.
Resident and nonresident youth age 11-under are not required to purchase licenses or permits to participate in deer hunting.
All youth deer hunters must be accompanied by an adult and those age 12-up must abide by all statewide license and permitting regulations.
The following weekend, Oct. 21-22, will be the annual early Kentucky muzzleloader season.
And turkey hunters will have their first firearms opportunities for the fall when wild turkey shotgun season opens Oct. 28 and runs through Nov. 3.