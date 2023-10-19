YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Stable Self Storage offering discounts
Stable Self Storage in Marion offers several sizes of storage units. Units that are 8-foot by 18-foot are $72 per month.
Individuals who pre-pay a three-month rental now
can earn a five percent discount through an introductory offer.
Stable Self Storage is located at the corner of Chapel Hill and Brookcliff streets in Marion.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
10/19/2023 05:00:00 AM
