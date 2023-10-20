Friday, October 20, 2023

Ladies Day Pink Out at CCH Wednesday

Crittenden Community Hospital and the Pennyrile District Health Department are honoring breast cancer patients and survivors.

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the two health care agencies are inviting women to stop by the Crittenden Hospital lobby Wednesday, Oct. 25 between 10 a.m.-noon.

Information about breast cancer screenings and other health information will be provided, along with giveaways and light snacks and beverages.

Breast cancer patients and survivors, along with their families, are encouraged to attend. Nurse practitioner Beverly Jones, APRN, a breast cancer survivor and women's health provider, will be among special guests.
Posted by at