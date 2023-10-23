Follow Livingston Bale Trail | Visit Bale Blast

Livingston County Bale Trail is underway and Saturday will be the second annual Bale Blast event at the Extension office with Trunk or Treat and activities from 2-6 p.m.
There will be a costume contest, story walk, cake walk and chili supper. Trunk or Treat set up begins at noon but registration deadline to participate is Friday. There will be judging for the best setup with winners announced at 4:30 p.m. The costume contest is at 5 p.m.
The county’s fall Bale Trail includes sites from Ledbetter and Grand Rivers to Burna and Smithland. Maps are available at the Extension Facebook page. Addresses for decorated bales and the map is also below. Click the map to enlarge.
Click Image to Enlarge