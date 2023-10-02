Oct. 1-7 is National Newspaper Week

|Click Image to Enlarge
A study by Coda Ventures based on surveys of 5,000 people reveal that respondents ranked local newspapers and their websites as the most accurate sources of original news reporting.
The results also list the top five reasons Americans seek out local news – to stay informed, feel connected in the community, decide where they stand on local issues, find places and things to do, and talk to other people about community news.
Survey respondents consistently said they prefer newspapers in print and digital formats over TV, radio and social media as their main source for news and information important to them.