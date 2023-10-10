Traffic Alert: Touchup work on Smithland Bridge

A subcontractor plans a work zone lane restriction on the New U.S. 60 Cumberland River Smithland Bridge starting today.
The New U.S. 60 Bridge will be restricted to one lane to allow touch-up painting on the main bridge structure.
Motorists should be prepared to encounter one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal from approximately 7 a.m., to about 5 p.m. each day. The work is expected to take 3 to 4 weeks to complete.
The painting crew will initially work on the downstream side of the bridge until explosive demolition of the old bridge is completed. They will then move to the upstream side of the new bridge to complete their work.
Explosive demolition of the old bridge is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 20 with weather and other factors determining a final date and time.
The New U.S. 60 Cumberland River bridge, also known as the Jim R. Smith Memorial Bridge and the Smithland Bridge, is at U.S. 60 Livingston County mile point 12.348. The 1,912 ft bridge with a 700 ft. main span and 40 ft. wide deck opened to traffic on May 15. It was constructed by Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers.
About 5,100 vehicles cross the Smithland Bridge in an average day. The bridge is at Cumberland River navigation mile point 2.7.
The new bridge replaces a structure that opened to traffic in 1931.