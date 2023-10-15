County tax bills in mail this week

Crittenden County tax bills will be mailed Monday, and they will look a bit different this year.
The mailing is a few weeks later than normal because Crittenden County government has been in the process of moving from the courthouse to its new office complex.
Bills in the past have been printed on a small, post-card size mailer. This year, they will be letter size, which should make it more readily identifiable as a tax document and perhaps fewer will be lost in the mail.
City of Marion property tax bills were mailed last month. City taxes are due before Nov. 1. After that date, a 25 percent penalty will be applied to all unpaid balances.
County taxes are not due until Dec. 31, but taxpayers can get a discount by paying early.