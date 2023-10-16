Soup and Bowl ready for you at Fohs

Community Arts Foundation is hosting a Soup-Ort the Arts fundraising event from 11 a.m., to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21 at Fohs Hall. The lunch is being held in conjunction with the Fall Into the Arts Festival on the same day.
Select from over 50 bowls of hand-glazed bowls by Crittenden County High School students with which to enjoy your hot soup from area restaurants and stores, served with bread and a drink. The bowl will be yours to keep. Price is $20.
Tickets are available at The Crittenden Press office.