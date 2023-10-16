YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, October 16, 2023
C-Plant celebrates International Credit Union Day
Click Image to Enlarge
Free ice cream for members of C-Plant Credit Union will be offered in observance of International Credit Union Day.
The special event will be offered from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29 at the C-Plant Marion office on North Main Street.
Stop by and learn more about the benefits of credit unions and visit with local staff.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
10/16/2023 01:11:00 PM
