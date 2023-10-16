Monday, October 16, 2023

C-Plant celebrates International Credit Union Day

Free ice cream for members of C-Plant Credit Union will be offered in observance of International Credit Union Day.

The special event will be offered from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29 at the C-Plant Marion office on North Main Street.

Stop by and learn more about the benefits of credit unions and visit with local staff.
