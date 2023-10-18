Motorcycle crash on Main leaves one dead

County offices have one number for now Deputy Boyd Bates and Sheriff Evan Head are organizing their new office space. Telephone service to the new Crittenden County Office Complex...

2-Day Youth Deer Hunt this Weekend Young Kentucky whitetail hunters will get their earliest chance to take a deer this weekend. The annual Youth Hunt is Saturday and Sunday f...

Bale Trail Map now available online A map and listing of Crittenden County’s Fall Bale Trail entries is now available on the Bale Trail Facebook page . The scene with the most...

Tolu Haunted on Saturdays through October Tolu Haunted House will continue to be open across the next three Saturdays of October. The haunted venue will stay open from 10 p.m., unti...