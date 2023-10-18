Motorcycle crash on Main leaves one dead

Kentucky State Police investigated the accident and have identified the victim as William R. Keene, 49, who was operating at 1989 Harley Davidson.
A female passenger on the motorcycle, Jamie Whitworth of Marion, was slightly injured, but did not require transportation to a hospital. Keene was taken to Crittenden Community Hospital by ambulance where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators said the motorcycle accelerated from a stop sign at the intersection of West Mound Park Avenue and North Main Street, crossed North Main and attempted to drive onto East Mound Park Avenue. The driver lost control of the motorcycle and struck an embankment then a wooden utility pole.
Neither the driver nor passenger were wearing a helmet.
The investigation is ongoing and being led by Trooper Ethan Garrison.
The death marks the third traffic fatality this year in Crittenden County.