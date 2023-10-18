Lady Rockets Fifth District Volleyball Championship

County offices have one number for now Deputy Boyd Bates and Sheriff Evan Head are organizing their new office space. Telephone service to the new Crittenden County Office Complex...

2-Day Youth Deer Hunt this Weekend Young Kentucky whitetail hunters will get their earliest chance to take a deer this weekend. The annual Youth Hunt is Saturday and Sunday f...

Bale Trail Map now available online A map and listing of Crittenden County’s Fall Bale Trail entries is now available on the Bale Trail Facebook page . The scene with the most...

UPDATE on KY 120 closing at county line Highway KY 120 between Marion and Providence will be closed at the county line starting at 7 a.m., Monday, Oct. 23. The extended closure wi...