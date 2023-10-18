Lady Rockets Fifth District Volleyball Championship

Crittenden County won an unprecedented sixth straight Fifth District volleyball championship Tuesday at Smithland, dispatching Livingston Central in the finals.
The Lady Rockets have now won 34 consecutive matches against Fifth District opponents dating back to 2017.
Senior Katie Perryman was named District Player of the Year and Payton Hall, Hannah Mott, Riley Smith, Riley Kirby and Carly Porter were also selected to the all-district team.
