Lady Rockets head to volleyball championship

|Katie Perryman spikes a shot during Wednesday's
semifinal win over Christian County
to the Second Region Volleyball championship game
for the first time ever.
Crittenden County (16-13) beat Christian County 25-19, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22, avenging two previous regular-season losses the Lady Colonels.
In the semifinal match, Lady Rockets never trailed in
Crittenden County (16-13) beat Christian County 25-19, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22, avenging two previous regular-season losses the Lady Colonels.
In the semifinal match, Lady Rockets never trailed in
the first or second sets, but committed several errors in the third, which they lost.
Christian County (20-11) led 21-19 in the final set before the Lady Rockets tied it at 21 then sealed the
Christian County (20-11) led 21-19 in the final set before the Lady Rockets tied it at 21 then sealed the
deal by winning four of the match’s last four points.
Crittenden County will play University Heights Academy (34-2) at 6 p.m., Thursday at Caldwell County High School. UHA is the number one team in the Second Region according to the KHSAA power rankings. Crittenden is ranked number three in the power rankings behind UHA and Christian County.
Crittenden County will play University Heights Academy (34-2) at 6 p.m., Thursday at Caldwell County High School. UHA is the number one team in the Second Region according to the KHSAA power rankings. Crittenden is ranked number three in the power rankings behind UHA and Christian County.