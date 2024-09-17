YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Buntin fall consignment accepting equipment
Buntin Auction Service's fall consignment sale will be held Oct. 5.
Items for the sale are being accepted, including farm machinery, vehicles and other farm tools and
equipment.
To consign, contact Curt Buntin at (270) 704-0726.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
9/17/2024 11:35:00 AM
