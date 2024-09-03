Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Kleinik estate open house Thursday

An open house for the estate auction of Portia Kleinik will be held between 2-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5 at 
12 Love Cemetery Rd., in Marion.

Real estate and personal property will be sold on Saturday, Sept. 14 behind Buntin Trailer Sales in Sheridan.

The property will be sold in two separate tracts and combined.

Homestead Auction and Buntin Auction Services are collaborating on this sale.

