Lady Rocket Vball Wins All A Region

For the first time ever, Crittenden County's volleyball girls are Second Region All A Classic champion.
The girls beat Heritage Christian Saturday morning at Hopkinsville in a tough semifinal match then dispatched Fort Campbell in the championship.
CCHS, now 6-1 on the season, will advance to play in the All A Classic State Tournament Sept. 20-21 at the Bluegrass Sportsplex at Elizabethtown.
After beating University Heights on Thursday, Crittenden moved into the semifinal round of the regional tournament on Saturday where they won a closely contested match over Heritage Christian 25-22, 26-28, 25-22. In the final set, Crittenden fell behind 11-2, but battled back for the win.
In Saturday afternoon's championship, Crittenden County had little trouble dispatching Fort Campbell 25-15, 25-11.
See this week's full edition of The Crittenden Press for more on the Lady Rockets' historic championship.