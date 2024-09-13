Snapchat post locks down school

Crittenden County High School and Crittenden County Middle School are on "soft lockdown" due to a Snapchat post.
The school issued a notice to parents about an hour ago saying the lockdown was being conduced "out of an abundance of caution."
Kentucky State Police announced yesterday that it has been responding to several school threats that have occurred across the Commonwealth this week.
“Kentucky State Police will continue to work with school resource officers, local law enforcement and school administrators to ensure the safety of all students. As a trooper and a father who has children in our school system, I can assure you that we will take any threat seriously and make arrests where possible.” said Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr.