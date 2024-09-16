Lyon County Sheriff's Activity Report

- On Sunday, September 8, 2024, around 8:30am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a single-vehicle collision on KY 93, approximately 5.2 miles South of Eddyville. His investigation revealed an unidentified driver was in the Lake Way Storage parking lot when they collided with a water meter and large rock in the parking lot of the business. A witness reported the vehicle as a black, unknown make truck which had a loud exhaust. The unidentified truck was last seen driving North toward Eddyville on KY 93. If anyone has information concerning this incident, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (270) 388-2311.
- On Tuesday, September 10, 2024, around 8:24am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a single-vehicle collision on Fairview Avenue at the school. His investigation revealed a 2018 Toyota Corolla, driven by Odalis A. Coronado (48) of Eddyville had pulled into the drop-off line at the school off Fairview Avenue. As she was making her way into the parking lot, Coronado lost control after depressing the accelerator instead of the brake pedal and abruptly turned right before impacting and going over a concrete curb. Once over the curb, she went across the sidewalk which was parallel with Fairview Avenue and impacted a ditch. A child in the car, which was not restrained in a child restraint system, received minor injuries to the face. Coronado was charged with No Operator’s License, Failure to Maintain Required Insurance-1st Offense, and Failure to Use Child Restraint Device in Vehicle.
- On Tuesday, September 10, 2024, around 1:30pm, deputies charged Kristopher Adams (32) of Wallingford on a bench warrant with one count of Failure to Appear from Boone District Court. Adams’original charges were for Theft and Possession of Burglary Tools. He awaits extradition back to Boone County.
- On Thursday, September 12, 2024, around 12:35pm, deputies charged Heather N. Stegmoller (36) of DeMossville on two bench warrants from Kenton Circuit Court for probation and MHC violations related to felony drug offenses. She awaits extradition back to Kenton County.
- On Thursday, September 12, 2024, around 8:45pm, deputies received a suspicious person complaint on Jenkins Road, approximately 1 mile North of Eddyville. Deputy Michelle Kent responded and located Charles M. Breedlove (38) of Princeton. He was arrested by Deputy Kent and charged with the following complaint warrants as it pertained to a serious injury collision on August 9, in which she investigated: Assault-1st Degree (two counts) and Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance-1st Offense. Breedlove was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Saturday, September 14, 2024, around 11:48am, Deputy Josh Travis arrested Jeana M. Lowery (40) of Eddyville on a Hopkins District Court bench warrant. Lowery failed to appear in court in Hopkins County on September 3, 2024, as it pertained to traffic-related charges. She was later released on a cash bond.