Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Spilled oil or hydraulic fluid is creating traffic problems near the school and hospital.
Deputy James Duncan reports that the intersection of US 60 and County Club Drive is very slick.
Vehicles are have difficulty stopping and starting.
Avoid the area if possible.
A road maintenance crew is responding.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
9/25/2024 03:52:00 PM
