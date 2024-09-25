Alleged mock wedding prompts public response About 150 people attended Wednesday's board of education meeteing About 150 citizens attended a Crittenden County Board of Education mee...

THE SHOW | CCHS Vball girls to All A State Lady Rocket volleyball team won its first ever All A Classic 2nd Region crown recently and will play this weekend at Elizabethtown in then S...

Lyon Sheriff Activity Report Following the weekly activity report from Lyon County Sheriff Brent White: On Saturday, September 14, 2024, Deputy Josh Travis was called t...

Lady Rockets 0-3 in pool play In three sets, the Lady Rockets lost their third volleyball pool match in the All A Classic State Tournament to Raceland this morning. Crit...