Class of '74 to reunite in October

Sen. Howell participates in ag, PFAS meetings Sen. Jason Howell, R-Murray, recently participated in a meeting to provide state legislators with the latest information on hot agricultural...

Lyon County arrests, sheriff's reports Here are last week's news releases from Lyon County Sheriff's Department: - On Sunday, August 25, 2024, around 3:10pm, Sheriff Brent...

Main Lake Road road work starts Tuesday Starting Tuesday, Sept. 3, contractors will begin work to repair Main Lake Road bridge just off KY 855 South. Periodic road closures will b...

KY 365 closed next week KY 365 in Crittenden County will be closed for approximately three days next week as the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet replaces a cross dr...