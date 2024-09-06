Class of '74 to reunite in October

Crittenden County High School’s Class of 1974 will hold its 50th reunion during football homecoming week.
The class will enjoy the homecoming parade route Thursday, Oct. 17 from their entry that will include rocking chairs on a flatbed truck. Class members participating are encouraged to bring rocking chairs.
On Friday, Oct. 18, the class will meet at the La Cantina in Darben Plaza at 4 p.m., for dinner before moving festivities to Rocket Stadium.
“We want to set a precedent and have each 50th class reunion celebrate at homecoming,” said 1974 class member Ramona Ford. “We have talked to Superintendent Tonya Driver and will have tables and chairs set up in the end zone during the football game,” Ford said.
Tickets for the game can be purchased in advance on the GoFan app by searching Crittenden County High School or purchased at the gate with a card. No cash is accepted for athletic tickets.
RSVP for parade participation and dinner by contacting Ramona Ford at (270) 704-3966.