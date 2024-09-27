.

Friday, September 27, 2024

Hayride coming to Fohs Oct. 19

The fall edition of the Old Kentucky Hayride will take the Fohs Hall stage Oct. 19.

In addition, Fohs Hall will serve as the venue for a revival of the Living Christmas Tree in December.

