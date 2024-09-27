YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, September 27, 2024
Hayride coming to Fohs Oct. 19
The fall edition of the Old Kentucky Hayride will take the Fohs Hall stage Oct. 19.
In addition, Fohs Hall will serve as the venue for a revival of the Living Christmas Tree in December.
These and other events are held in beautiful, historic Fohs Hall, which is available for rentals for various occasions.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
9/27/2024 11:21:00 AM
