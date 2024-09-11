Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Hodges at Health First in Princeton

Shannon Hodges, APRN-BC, FNP-C has joined the staff of Health First at its community health center in Princeton.

Hodges' practice is in family medicine and 
gerontology.

Health First accepts commercial insurance, 
Medicare and Medicaid and private pay.

Discounts and transportation are available.
