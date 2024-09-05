Princeton Black Patch this Weekend

Princeton will celebrate with its annual Black Patch festival this weekend, presented by the Optimist Club for the past 54 years.
The parade will be at 5 p.m., Friday. Street Fair will be downtown with various activities on Saturday, including a pancake breakfast, book sale, dog show, line dancing, petting zoo, inflatables and games, mule pull and wagon rides, cake walk, cruise in, music and more.
The downtown street festival begins at 8 a.m., and a live county music show with Tim Rhodes will start at 6 p.m., to close out the event.