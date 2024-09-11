Red Cross: Critical need for blood

In September, the American Red Cross stresses the continuing critical need for blood products to ensure patient care. Donors of all blood types are asked to give now to keep blood supply levels rising after a summer shortage. Type O blood donors and those giving platelets are especially needed.
A steady increase in lifesaving blood products is vital to ensuring hospitals stay ready for any situation this fall. As National Preparedness Month continues, the Red Cross highlights the importance of having a strong supply of blood products already on hand for disasters and emergencies of all kinds and to meet the needs of patients every day.
Now is the time to book an appointment and help patients counting on lifesaving transfusions. To schedule a time to give blood or platelets, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App. In thanks, those who come to give Sept. 1-15, 2024, will receive an exclusive Red Cross raglan T-shirt, while supplies last.
All who come to give Sept. 16-30, 2024, will get a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Fall.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 10-30
Benton Elementary School, 208 W. 11th St., Benton, KY 42025
9/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Calvert City Civic Center, 991 E. 5th Ave., Calvert City, KY 42029
9/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
CFSB Mayfield, 100 Dick Castleman Bypass, Mayfield, KY 42066
9/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
City Hall Tourist Welcome Center, 206 E. Market St., Princeton, KY 42445
9/23/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Fellowship Baptist Church, 890 Senior Ave., Vienna, IL 62995
9/16/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church, 1601 Main St., Murray, KY 42071
9/12/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
First United Methodist Church, 210 S. Washington St., Clinton, KY 42031
9/16/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Graves County Health Department, 416 Central Ave., Mayfield, KY 42066
9/13/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Knights of Columbus Hall 1418, 106 Picnic Blvd., Fancy Farm, KY 42039
9/15/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Lyon County Convention Center @ Lee S Jones Park, 172 Lee S Jones Park, Eddyville, KY 42038
9/11/2024: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Lyon County High School, 209 Fairview Ave., Eddyville, KY 42038
9/24/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003
9/18/2024: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Mt Pleasant Mennonite Church, 2345 Almus Road, Wingo, KY 42088
9/20/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Murray Middle School, 801 Main St., Murray, KY 42071
9/17/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive, Paducah, KY 42001
9/9/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
9/10/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
9/11/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
9/12/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
9/13/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
9/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
9/15/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
9/16/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
9/17/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
9/18/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
9/19/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
9/20/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
9/21/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
9/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
9/23/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
9/24/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
9/25/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
9/26/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
9/27/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
9/28/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
9/29/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
9/30/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Smithland First Baptist Church, 237 Court St., Smithland, KY 42081
9/13/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Southwest Calloway Elementary, 3426 Wiswell Road, Murray, KY 42071
9/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
St. John's Episcopal Church, 1620 W. Main St., Murray, KY 42071
9/26/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
University Church of Christ, 801 N. 12th St., Murray, KY 42071
9/25/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Woodmen Life, 1005 Poplar St., Benton, KY 42025
9/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
In addition to providing lifesaving blood products, the Red Cross mobilizes relief to families affected by disasters, trains people in lifesaving skills and provides services to active and veteran U.S. military personnel and their families. Donors can feel good knowing that by supporting the Red Cross, they can help family and friends in their communities and across the country.
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Amplify your impact − volunteer!
Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.
Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.