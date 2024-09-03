Lyon County arrests, sheriff's reports

Here are last week's news releases from Lyon County Sheriff's Department:
- On Sunday, August 25, 2024, around 8:15pm, Deputy David Carroll was dispatched to a single vehicle collision on KY 293 near the Saratoga community. His investigation revealed a 2006 GMC Envoy, driven by Ryan W. Hensley (42) of Paducah left the roadway after the driver reported swerving for a deer. The vehicle collided with a driveway embankment and utility pole. Both Hensley and his female passenger declined medical treatment at the scene. Deputy Carroll was assisted by Eddyville Fire Department, Lyon County EMS, and K.U.
- On Monday, August 26, 2024, around 11:15am, Sheriff Brent White responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of US 62 and KY 810 South. The investigation revealed a 2017 Nissan Sentra driven by Kiya M. Hazelwood (18) of Benson, AZ was at the intersection of KY 810 and was attempting to turn onto US 62 West bound when she failed to yield the right-of-way and pulled into the path of a Kenworth semi-truck and trailer driven by Robert W. Cannon (40) of Falls of Rough, which was East bound on US 62. Hazelwood and her passenger, Ella K. Patterson (18) of Kuttawa were injured and were both transported by Lyon County EMS to Paducah hospitals. Cannon was not injured in the collision. The Kentucky State Police, Kuttawa Fire Department, and Lyon County EMS assisted Sheriff White at the scene.
- On Monday, August 26, 2024, around 2:24pm, Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office served the following arrest warrants:
Sharon M. Willis (62) of Dana, KY – charged with Contempt of Court bench warrant from Floyd District Court.
Eric Roberts (29) of Prestonsburg, KY – charged with 1 count of Criminal Mischief-3rd Degree, 59 counts of Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree, and Persistent Felony Offender-II.
- On Wednesday, August 28, 2024, around 8:30am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams served a Lyon District Court bench warrant on Michael Keller (48) of Princeton. Keller was charged with the Contempt of Court bench warrant and remanded to District Court as it was in session at the time. Keller was later released after pleading guilty in a theft case.
- On Wednesday, August 28, 2024, around 9pm, Deputy Michelle Kent charged Richard P. Bryant (56) of Broomfield, CO on a Lyon Circuit Court bench warrant for Probation Violation (for felony offense). Bryant was previously convicted of felony drug and related offenses. He is accused of violating his probation while out of state. Bryant was extradited back to Kentucky and lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Thursday, August 29, 2024, around 8:35pm, Deputy Michelle Kent responded to a commercial vehicle incident in Kuttawa. Her investigation revealed a 2018 Freightliner was on US 62 when it pulled into the Huck’s Travel Center with a tire on fire. The Kuttawa Fire Department responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze. The driver, identified as Frederick L. Tate (43) of St. Louis, MO, was not injured.
- On Saturday, August 31, 2024, around 5:52pm, Deputy Josh Travis and a KSP Trooper served multiple warrants on Amanda G. Fitzgerald (42) of Madisonville after she was extradited back to Kentucky from Tennessee. Fitzgerald was initially investigated by multiple out-county-agencies and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office beginning in 2020 and 2021 following complaints of counterfeiting and after a search warrant was executed on Travis Road. Fitzgerald was charged with the following offenses:
Lyon County charges:
Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument-1st Degree (complicity)
Theft by Unlawful Taking $1,000 < $10,000 (complicity)
Forgery-1st Degree (complicity)
Possession of a Forgery Device (complicity)
Crittenden County charges:
Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument-1st Degree
Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others
Caldwell County charges:
Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument-1st Degree
Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument-1st Degree
Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others
Fitzgerald was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Sunday evening, September 1, 2024, Deputies responded to the Lee S. Jones Park for a complaint involving a motorbike being driven on the soccer fields. This was the third vandalism complaint received over the holiday weekend at this county facility. A deputy located a family with a young child operating the motorbike inside the fenced-in area of a soccer field. The motorbike was impounded and the adults were identified. On Monday, September 2, 2024, Sheriff Brent White charged Jamie M. Fair (48) of Eddyville with one count of All Terrain Vehicle Violations on Public Property. She was cited to an October court date in Lyon District Court. The public is reminded that no all-terrain vehicle nor motorbike use is allowed at the Lee S. Jones Park and all park property not otherwise open to pedestrian access must have prior approval from the County before accessing it.