Pause to honor memory of almost 3,000

We remember the victims, their families, and the countless heroes—firefighters, police officers, medical personnel, and ordinary citizens—who displayed extraordinary courage and compassion. Their bravery and selflessness remain a beacon of hope and inspiration.
We reflect on a day that tested the resilience and spirit of the American people. It was a day of unimaginable loss and sorrow, but it also showcased the strength of human compassion, bravery, and unity. Despite the divisions within our nation, we still have the potential to recognize the inherent goodness in our fellow Americans and come together in the face of stark division.
Following those attacks, the United States began the Global War on Terror as the first time we went to war with individuals responsible for the attacks instead of sovereign nations. The United States showed inventive matters of diplomacy in a volatile area of the world. Many of us know someone, whether a family member, friend or neighbor who served in Iraq or Afghanistan following the Sept 11 attacks. We appreciate their sacrifices and those their families made to defend our freedom.
As we mark the anniversary of September 11, let us strive to see the good in our neighbors. We owe that small measure of humility to those we have lost and to those who have sacrificed so much. Join me in praying for comfort and peace for the families whose loved ones vanished that day and, in the years, since, as our military continues to defend our great nation.
- Senator Jason Howell, R-Murray, represents the 1st District, including Calloway, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon, and Trigg Counties. Howell serves as co-chair of the Interim Joint Committee on Agriculture. He is a member of the Interim Joint Committees on Banking and Insurance; Economic Development and Workforce Investment; and Licensing, Occupations, and Administrative Regulations; and Tourism, Small Business, and Information Technology. Most Recently, He was named co-chair of the Multimodal Freight Transportation System Improvement Task Force and a member of the 2023 Senate Committee on Impeachment. Lastly, Howell serves as Vice Chair of the Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee and is a Capital Projects and Bond Oversight Committee member.