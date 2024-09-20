Corn Festival in Morganfield next week

Sponsored by the Lions Club, Morganfield’s 50th Corn Festival will be held Thursday, Sept. 26 through Saturday, Sept. 28.
The festival includes pageants, inflatables, games, food, music and entertainment.
The carnival is open all three days.
There is pickle ball and a sand volleyball tournament Sept. 26.
On Sept. 27, there is a cross fit competition, talent show and fireworks.
On Saturday of the weekend event, there will be a 5K race and walk, baby contest, Cubmobile races, beard contest, 9-ball tournament and parade.