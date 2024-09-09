Monday, September 9, 2024

Buntin/Homestead offer home, personal property

A sale Saturday on Love Cemetery Rd., in Crittenden County will be divided into two tracts and sold 
together. Tract 1 includes a 2 BR, 1 bath home, and Tract 2 include a 6.35-acre wooded lot.

The auction is conducted jointly between Buntin Auction Service and Homestead Realty.

The sale will be held behind Buntin Trailer Sales, located at 4736 SR 297 in Marion at 9 a.m., Saturday.

An automobile, furniture, outdoor furniture, beds, 
tables, dishes and knives are some of the items in the 
household portion of the sale. There is also a collection of arrowheads, other collectibles and miscellaneous power tools.









