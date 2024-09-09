Buntin/Homestead offer home, personal property

|Click Image to Enlarge
together. Tract 1 includes a 2 BR, 1 bath home, and Tract 2 include a 6.35-acre wooded lot.
The auction is conducted jointly between Buntin Auction Service and Homestead Realty.
The sale will be held behind Buntin Trailer Sales, located at 4736 SR 297 in Marion at 9 a.m., Saturday.
An automobile, furniture, outdoor furniture, beds,
tables, dishes and knives are some of the items in the
household portion of the sale. There is also a collection of arrowheads, other collectibles and miscellaneous power tools.