Suspicious man is not KU contractor

|Suspicious vehicle is believed to
be a Chevrolet Cruz.
Coincidently, this suspicious activity has occurred concurrent to a KU exercise to replace meters at homes and businesses in the area. KU recently sent letters to customers in Crittenden County notifying them of the activity.
Head said the suspicious person reported by a homeowner on Yandell Mine Road Wednesday was not a legitimate KU employee or contractor. Head said the man and vehicle have also been seen in the Freedom area just off KY 91 North and in the Cotton Patch Road and Dam 50 area.
The sheriff describes the suspicious individual as a white male, aged 20-30 and heavyset. He believes the vehicle is black Chevy Cruz.
The individual is “portraying himself as a KU employee going to residences asking questions, walking around houses and wanting to come inside,” the sheriff said. “We have confirmed this subject is not working for, nor contracted by KU and should not be going to residences for any reason. If anyone comes to your home wanting inside, please do not allow them inside.”
Technicians working on behalf of Kentucky Utilities are over the next few weeks replacing electric meters in the county, it said in a letter to property owners.
Customers affected have received notice from LG&E/KU regarding this Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) program. New meters are being installed at no cost to customers, and will help manage energy use and offer new tools and service on an online dashboard.
A technician carrying photo identification and driving vehicles marked as LG&E and KU contractors will exchange old meters for the new technology. The process will take a few minutes.
Anyone who does not wish to receive an advanced meter should visit http://leg-ku.com/meter-opt-out and fill out an electronic form. Customers who opt out will be contacted concerning a monthly charge in incurred by opting out.
The KU website explains that the cost of the project "will be offset by the savings that will occur with reductions in the cost of meter reading, service requests, outage management and other automated functions that will be implemented over time."
Sheriff Head asks that if anyone encounters the suspected described above to call law enforcement immediately at 270-965-3500. If possible, take photo of the license plate and person, the sheriff requests.