Livingston Bale Trail Registration ends tomorrow

Livingston County 4-H Bale Trail registration closes Friday, Sept. 27 and all displays must be up by 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30. The registration fee of $20 supports 4-H programs and county be paid at the Livingston County Extension Office or on their Facebook page.
Displays can be non-traditional (painted bales, etc.) or traditional fall decor (non-painted bales and fall decor). They can consist of square, round, loaf, loose hay or straw. The decoration materials are not limited in any way but should be decorated in a good clean wholesome nature, keeping the values of the Livingston County 4-H program.
Maps for the bale trail will be made available on Oct. 1 and voting will take place Oct.1-31. Winners will be announced on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the 3rd annual bale blast at the Livingston County Extension office located in Smithland.
For more information about the event contact the Livingston County Extension office at (270) 928-2168 or email shares.schoonover@uky.edu.