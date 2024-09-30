KY Wildfire Season Begins Tuesday

NO DAYLIGHT BURNING
Gov. Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman are urging Kentuckians to be alert as the fall wildfire hazard season begins Oct. 1, bringing outdoor burning restrictions to the state.
“In 2023, Kentucky experienced more than 1,100 wildfires, with 48,000 acres burned.” said Gov. Beshear. “Let’s work together this wildfire season to be extra cautious and to protect our extraordinary natural resources, our homes and our communities.”
The commonwealth’s outdoor burning law (KRS149.400) prohibits burning between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brushland or field containing dry grass or other flammable materials. These restrictions are in effect every fall (Oct. 1 – Dec. 15) and spring (Feb. 15 – April 30) to help prevent wildfires.
“The National Interagency Coordination Center’s Predictive Services are indicating the wildfire potential for Kentucky is above normal for October and November. This is due to the lack of precipitationthroughout the summer and predictions of dry conditions to continue. We will be monitoring the situation,” said Kentucky Division of Forestry (KDF) Director and State Forester Brandon Howard. “Our firefighters are trained and ready to quickly and safely respond to wildfires when they occur.”
The Division of Forestry responds to more than 1,000 wildfires annually across the state. Studies show that 99% of all wildfires in Kentucky are from human activity. Arsonists start over half of the wildfires, and the second leading cause is debris fires that escape containment. If a fire escapes from the burning of debris, immediately contact the nearest Division of Forestry field office or local fire department.
Kentucky has more than 12 million acres of forests, nearly half the state. Those forests are the foundation of a forest sector that is a major economic force in the commonwealth. In 2022-2023, Kentucky’s forests supported a forest products industry that had an $18.6 billion total economic contribution and more than 28,000 jobs.
“Severe wildfires can destroy our forest ecosystems and result in loss in timber value for the landowner. Wildfires also put the public and our firefighters in danger,” Secretary Goodman said. “Please be responsible and be safe.”
To help prevent wildfires, KDF recommends the following precautions:
Avoid burning debris during fire hazard seasons and during dry, windy conditions. Outdoor burning is illegal between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in or within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland during wildfire hazard seasons.
Incorporate “Firewise” practices around homes and communities in forested areas. Firewise practices include creating a defensible space around homes by removing leaves, debris and firewood to ensure access for safety personnel and equipment in rural or isolated areas.
Report suspicious acts of arson to the nearest Kentucky State Police post or call the Target Arson Hotline at 800-27-ARSON.
Contact your local fire department or county judge/executive’s office for questions regarding local burn bans. Residents should call the Division for Air Quality at 888-BURN-LAW to learn about other specific regulations before burning anything.
For more about the Kentucky Division of Forestry and the wildland fire management program, visit http://bit.ly/KyWildfireMgmt.