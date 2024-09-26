Man wanted for hitting chief with motorcycle

A reward is being offered by Crittenden County TipLine leading to the capture of a Marion man wanted on various charges, including running into Police Chief Bobby West with his motorcycle.
Chris McKinley, 39, of Marion is wanted on felony, misdemeanor and traffic charges for an incident that occurred at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21 on the north side of Marion near Creekside Apartments.
West and Deputy Boyd Bates were attempting to serve
Wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, criminal mischief and other charges have been filed against McKinley, among others.
Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call Marion Police Department at 270-965-3500. A reward could be paid if McKinley’s arrested.