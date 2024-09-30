Lyon County Sheriff's Department Activity

Following is an activity report from the past week by Lyon County Sheriff's Department:
- On Tuesday, September 24, 2024, around 5:30pm, deputies responded to a medical call at a residence on US 62 East. Upon further investigation, Ricky W. Henson (58) of Eddyville was arrested by Deputy Josh Travis and charged on a Marshall Circuit Court bench warrant for non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines. He was lodged in the Marshall County Detention Center.
- On Wednesday, September 25th, 2024, around 7am, a citizen in the Lamasco community reported a theft to the Sheriff’s Office of a Big Tex, Model 22GN-HD flatbed, gooseneck trailer similar to the one pictured below. The trailer was stolen during a burglary of a barn off Ferguson Road. During the commission of the burglary, an anti-theft device was removed from the trailer. The trailer was believed to have been last seen headed into Caldwell County on Nabb School Road. If anyone has information about this theft, they are asked to contact Sheriff Brent White at (270) 388-2311.
- On Wednesday, September 25, 2024, around 8:30am, SRO Deputy Cory Jessup responded to a threat complaint at the Lyon County Middle School. Following his investigation, he charged a male juvenile student with Terroristic Threatening-3rd Degree after the juvenile reportedly made a threat to murder another student. There were multiple witnesses to the threats which began on a school bus and continued once inside the school. The juvenile was removed from school and released to the custody of his parents.
- On Wednesday, September 25, 2024, around 10:44am, deputies arrested Frederick Pierce (48) of Whitley City on a McCreary Circuit Court bench warrant for Failure to Appear related to a burglary and theft case. Pierce awaits extradition back to McCreary County.
- On Wednesday, September 25, 2024, around 12:50am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a two-vehicle collision on KY 818 North in the 3000 block. His investigation revealed a 2015 Nissan Roguedriven by Lea Little (65) of Kuttawa was backing out of a driveway when she collided with a 2013 Chevrolet Impala owned by Latasha Rawlins (43) of Hopkinsville. No injuries were reported in the collision.
- On Thursday, September 26, 2024, around 6:30am, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office began receiving reckless driving complaints on a Honda motorcycle which began on Travis Road and continued onto Jack Thomason Road and later on US 641 North. The investigation resulted in the location of Charles M. Breedlove (38) at the intersection of KY 818 North and Dulaney Road and detained by Sheriff Brent White.
Breedlove was recently charged with two counts of Assault-1st Degree and No Insurance following a three-vehicle injury collision on KY 93 North in August. He was released from custody on that case by a District Court Judge on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, upon certain bond conditions, one of which was to refrain from driving and have no further violations of the law. Breedlove was arrested by Sheriff White and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance-3rd Degree and Contempt of Court-Resistance to Order. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Thursday, September 26, 2024, beginning around 10:41am and continuing until 1:26pm, deputies served the following arrest warrants on the following three offenders:
James D. Adams (41) of Louisville charged on a Jefferson District Court bench warrant for Non-payment of Court Costs, Fees, or Fines.
Lawaun Colvin (27) of Louisville charged on Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant for Assault-3rd Degree and Persistent Felony Offender-I.
Misty N. Wallingford (44) of Dover charged on a Harrison District Court bench warrant for Non-payment of Court Costs, Fees, or Fines.
- On Thursday, September 26, 2024, around 8:50pm, Deputy Michelle Kent responded to I-69 for a single-vehicle collision. Her investigation revealed a 2019 Cadillac XT5 driven by James Knudson (69) of Dallas, Texas was North bound when a deer entered his path. Knudson was unable to avoid the collision with the animal. His vehicle was rendered inoperable; however, no injuries were reported.
- On Friday, September 27, 2024, around 8:30am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a single vehicle collision on US 62 East near Providence Road. His investigation revealed a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by McKenzie A. Redd (33) of Kuttawa was West bound when he lost control after hydroplaning during a rain event. His vehicle left the roadway and collided with a mailbox and ditch. Redd was charged by Chief Deputy Adams with Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operator’s License and No Insurance. His vehicle was rendered inoperable; however, no injuries were reported.
- On Friday, September 27, 2024, around 8:05pm, Deputy Michelle Kent responded to a single-vehicle collision on Lakeshore Drive in Kuttawa. Her investigation revealed a 2016 Toyota Rav4, driven by Trent Wilson (24) of Kuttawa, was Southwest on Lakeshore Drive during a weather-related event when the vehicle collided with a downed tree across the roadway. Kuttawa Fire Department, City of Kuttawa, Lyon County EMS, and the County Road Department assisted Deputy Kent at the scene. There were no serious injuries in the collision; however, the vehicle was rendered inoperable.