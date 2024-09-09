Lyon County Sheriff Reports

- On Thursday, September 5, 2024, around 4:44pm, Deputy David Michelle Kent responded to a two-vehicle collision off KY 3169, 3.5 miles North of Eddyville. Her investigation revealed a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by David Sullivan (32) of Hickory was attempting to enter the main travel lane for a parking lot when he failed to yield the right-of-way to a 2008 Pontiac Vibe, driven by Ryan Crowder (27) of Princeton. There were no injuries reported in the collision.
- On Friday, September 6, 2024, around 1:27pm, Deputy Josh Travis arrested Angel Ford (49) of Eddyville and served a Ballard Circuit Court bench warrant for felony probation violation on her. She is pending extradition back to Ballard County Jail.
- On Tuesday, September 3, 2024, around 1:33am, Deputy David Carroll responded to a single vehicle collision in Kuttawa on Days Inn Drive. His investigation revealed a 2023 International truck, drivenby Mario F. Acosta (52) of Rock Hill, SC, misjudged the clearance and collided with the awning of a motel. No injuries were reported in the incident.
- On Tuesday, September 3, 2024, around 5:49pm, Deputy Josh Travis and Deputy David Carroll responded to a two-vehicle collision on US 641, approximately 4 miles North of Eddyville. Deputy Travis’ investigation revealed a 2021 Nissan Altima, driven by Ry’Quan A. Evans (27) of Camilla, GA was attempting to make a left turn off Beck Road onto US 641 when he failed to yield the right of way to a 2015 Ram truck driven by Rebecca Smith (33) of Eddyville. Evans fled the scene but was located and stopped by law enforcement before being charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure to Render Aid.
- On Tuesday, September 3, 2024, around 10:53pm, Deputy David Carroll was dispatched to a single vehicle collision on I-69. His investigation revealed a 2017 Subaru, operated by Carl E. Coffey (67) of Dawson Springs was North bound when the operator collided with a deer. No injuries were reported in the collision.
- On Thursday, September 5, 2024, around 2pm, Chief Deputy Sam Adams arrested Jimmy Velasquez-Pineda (24) of Raleigh, NC on a failure to appear bench warrant from Lyon Circuit Court. Velasquez-Pineda was later released after posting a cash bond.