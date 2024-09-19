Fall into the Arts Saturday at Fohs Hall

|Click Image to Enlarge
9 AM, continuing all-day
Arts Vendors $
-Octahedron Demonstrations - demonstrations on cleaving octahedrons from fluorite where you can learn the techniques for splitting the mineral into geometric shapes.
-Community Artwork - create community art by participating in a collaborative painting project
-Photo Opportunity sponsored by Rusty Gate Farms
-Crittenden County Homemaker Breads & Candy $
-Woman’s Club of Marion pies $
-Kids Zone
-Instrument Petting Zoo - Explore musical instruments up close and try playing them at our Instrument Petting Zoo sponsored by CCHS Band Students
-Face Painting $ sponsored by CCHS Art Club
-Pumpkin painting station $ sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 30
Nature Activity Station - leaf prints, leaf shadow drawings, leaf doodling, fall matching game, coffee filter leaves, fork painting
-Street Art
9:30 AM Fall Planter Demonstration by Dee Heimgartner, Crittenden County Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources. In this demonstration, you'll learn how to design beautiful seasonal arrangements with autumn flowers, plants, and decor. Perfect for adding a festive touch to your porch or patio!
10 AM Paper Pumpkin Workshop by Kathleen Guess, Crittenden County Gifted and Talented Teacher. Create a charming fall accent at the Book Page Pumpkin workshop. Using old paperback pages, you’ll craft a unique, decorative pumpkin perfect for autumn. All materials provided. Space limited.
10 AM CCHS Band Boosters Concession Stand $
The CCHS Band Boosters will be running concessions at the event. Stop by to grab a delicious lunch or snack, while supporting the Crittenden County High School band.
10 AM Cake Walk $ sponsored by the Mary Hall Ruddiman Animal Shelter. Pay just $1 for a chance to win a delicious cake.
11 AM Soup-ort the Arts $ sponsored by Community Arts Foundation. Enjoy a variety of soups, and take home a hand-glazed bowl, while supporting local arts. Reserve your tickets in advance or purchase at the door.
11 AM Pedal Tractor Pull sponsored by CCHS FFA. Kids can race pedal tractors for fun and prizes. It's a great way to support FFA and enjoy a family-friendly event! Registration begins at 10:30 a.m.
12 PM Kids Jewelry Painting Workshop by CCHS Art Teacher Elizabeth Rodriguez. Kids get creative decorating their own jewelry with vibrant colors and designs. All materials are provided.
1 PM Wooden Pumpkin Trio Workshop by H & H Home and Hardware. Create and decorate three charming wooden pumpkins for a festive fall display. All materials and tools provided. RSVP to H&H to ensure you have a space.