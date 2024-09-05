Crittenden launches burn ban

On Thursday, Sept. 5, Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom signed an executive order creating a burn ban in the county due to dry conditions that have created a hazardous situation for outdoor burning.
The order says that “due to continued dry and unseasonably warm weather conditions and the fact that long-term weather forecasts indicate no change in the current pattern which has created an extreme danger of wildfires in Crittenden County” that the ban will be enforced immediately and will remain in place until “we have received a significant amount of precipitation necessary for the removal of this ban.”
The order prohibits all outdoor burning.
Livingston County had issued a similar order earlier in the week as had other nearby counties.