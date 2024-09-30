.

Monday, September 30, 2024

Downsizing sale: Oct. 3-5

A large tag sale will be held Oct. 3-5 just off U.S. 60 West of Marion.

Located inside the pole barn behind 2331 U.S. 60, the sale will include furniture, glassware, Christmas decor, tools, heavy duty wrenches, collectibles and primitive tools.




