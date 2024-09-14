Here is how to join 4-H

Crittenden County 4-H Clubs are off and running for the new program year. Nearly a dozen different groups are available for youth and teens, including Cloverbuds, cooking, homeschool, ecology, horse, livestock leadership and Early American Heritage clubs.
A 4-H Achievement informational workshop will be held Thursday, Sept. 18 at 3:30 p.m., and again at 5:30 p.m., at the Crittenden County Extension office. The program recognizes participants’ accomplishments and is designed to increase 4-Hers’ knowledge, skills and abilities.
Club meeting times and locations are as follows:
Geology Club – 3:30 p.m., third Monday of each month at Ben E. Clement Mineral Museum.
Horse Club – 3:45 p.m., third Wednesday of each month at Crittenden County Extension Annex.
Livestock Club – 4:45 p.m., third Wednesday of each month at Crittenden County Extension Annex.
Early American Heritage – For sixth-12th grade, meets at Crittenden County Extension Park first Monday of each month.
Cooking Club – For fourth-sixth graders, meets at 5:30 p.m., at the Crittenden County Extension Annex.
Cooking Club – For high school students, meets at CCHS Sept. 24, Oct. 15 and Oct. 29, Nov. 12 and 26 and Dec. 10 in partnership with the 21st Century Learning Program.
Livestock Club – 4:45 p.m., Sept. 18 at the Crittenden County Extension Annex.
Two homeschool clubs for Lyon and Crittenden County will begin meeting Oct. 18 in Marion, followed by monthly dates rotating between Marion and Eddyville.
For information about the Cloverbuds program, Foresty Field Days, and any 4-H club, call the Crittenden County Extension Service at (270) 965-5236.