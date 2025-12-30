AREA DEATH | Garnet Hensley

Garnet L. “Bumpy” Hensley, 93, of Dayton, Ohio, formerly of Salem died Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 at Wellington Assisted Living in Dayton.
Garnet was a member of Salem Baptist Church. He was a watchmaker his entire life and owned and operated Hensley Jewelers in Salem. He was a United States military veteran and a private pilot, a passion he greatly enjoyed.
Garnet is survived by his son, Greg Hensley, and daughter-in-law, Sandra, of Dayton.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sue Hensley; his second wife, Carol Hensley; a son, Brian Hensley; a brother, Davis Hensley; and his parents, Granville Loftis and Launa Utopia (Cunningham) Hensley.
Graveside services will be Thursday, Jan. 1 at 10 a.m., at Salem Cemetery. Burial will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
No comments:
Post a Comment