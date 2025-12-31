AREA DEATH | Mayhugh

He was born at home in Smithland on Aug. 8, 1955 to the late James Willard Mayhugh and Bonnie Farmer Mayhugh. He spent many years over the road as a truck driver.
Beyond his work, Mayhugh was a jack-of-all-trades, from working on farm equipment and cars to fixing homes. There was nothing he couldn’t fix. Robert had a deep love for his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Regina Ladd Mayhugh; children, Jennifer (Steven) of South Carolina, James (Sara) of Calvert City and Johnathan of Grand Rivers; a brother, Jim of Eddyville; a sister, Betty of California; five grandchildren, Trae, Blaire, Dayton, Gauge and Lakyn; and several nieces, nephews and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Bonnie (Farmer) Mayhugh, and a brother, William Mayhugh.
Funeral services will be Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, at noon in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services. Burial will follow at Groves Chapel Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
