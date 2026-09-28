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Monday, September 28, 2026
C-PLANT | Road to Justice Center Part 2
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News | Sports | Interviews | More
This week we have part two of Judge Brandi Rogers
discussing the new judicial center. In this episode
she explains where the money is coming from.
PART TWO
By
Crittenden Press Online
at
September 28, 2026
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