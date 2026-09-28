STARTING THIS WEEK AT LBL

Land Between the Lakes, Ky. - September 23, 2026 - The Woodlands Nature Station will host two wildlife-focused events during October. Wolf Week will celebrate Red Wolves during regular open hours October 3-11. On October 10, 6pm-9pm, Night at the Nature Station will welcome visitors to a unique after-hours event focused on nocturnal animals.
During Wolf Week, visitors can see the Woodlands Nature Station’s resident endangered Red Wolves and learn about their conservation each day at the 1:30pm "Red Wolf Treat Time" program. Additional programs and activities will celebrate wolves and investigate canine species around the world. See the full schedule for Wolf Week on the Land Between the Lakes website.
Night at the Nature Station will welcome visitors after hours to see how the forest transforms in the dark. Visitors will explore the secrets of the nocturnal world through up-close encounters with owls and other nocturnal critters. Games and other activities will create a family-friendly atmosphere. Visitors can come and go throughout the 3 hour event. See more details about Night at the Nature Station on the Land Between the Lakes website.
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