Accident blocking U.S. 60 near Smithland

Update: U.S. 60 is open to one-lane traffic.
Livingston County 911 Dispatch reports a multi-vehicle crash is blocking U.S. 60 at the 14.5 mile marker in Livingston County. Early reports indicate the crash involves a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle.
The crash is just north of Smithland near the Smithland Dam Road Intersection. U.S. 60 is blocked between KY 137/River Road and the Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland.
Estimated duration is 3 hours.
There is no nearby detour for this section of U.S. 60. Motorists traveling between Smithland and Burna on U.S. 60 should self-detour via KY 453 South to I-24 and U.S. 62/U.S. 641 through Marion to connect with U.S. 60.