Witness to fatal crash is sought

The individual is a white male, driving a black GMC pickup truck that was pulling a trailer with an orange lawn mower.
The Livingston County Sheriff's Department has issued a statement saying that the individual left the scene and drove westbound toward Smithland.
"Let me stress, this man is a potential witness and we need to speak with him regarding the events that transpired just prior to the collision," Sheriff Bobby Davidson said in the statement, which was posted on social media and sent to area media.
Anyone with information can call the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at (270) 928-2196.
Further details of the fatal crash have not been released. However, early reports were that a motorcycle was involved.