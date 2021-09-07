CUTTING CORNERS: Movement on Pesky Pole

AT&T recently loosened some of the ties that have created an issue with the pole, which is so close to the street corner that it’s often hit by large vehicles. A few weeks after The Press published an article on the matter, AT&T has removed its transmission lines, and those belonging to Mediacom, from the pole.
The only thing left on the pole is a heavy cable to which the traffic signals are connected. The signals are powered from a KU transformer on the opposite side of the street.
Whether by coincidence or due to an issue related to the removal of the telecommunications lines from the corner pole, the Kentucky Department of Highways had trouble with the traffic signals for a few days recently, and actually made some temporary changes to the intersection’s red light configuration.
City Administrator Adam Ledford said there has been no communication or notification from AT&T or the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet about the changes being made at the corner. However, based on recent activity at that pesky pole, there's reason to believe it may either be gone or moved soon.