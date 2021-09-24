Friday, September 24, 2021

WATCH LIVE: Rockets vs Union County

 

- WATCH NOW -

The Crittenden Press Live Broadcast Team will not be able to stream tonight's Rockets at Union County football game because WMSK Radio has the exclusive rights to LIVE STREAM Union County games. 

You will be able to watch the Crittenden County vs Union County LIVE STREAM Here at WMSK's Facebook Page.

Kickoff is at 7pm. Get all of the post-game stats and highlights at RocketsFootball.com and tune into our Press YouTube Channel for post-game interviews. You can follow the game through Twitter updates, too, @CrittendenPress.

A Big Thank You to Our Digital Partners

Local businesses help bring you Rocket Football Coverage


Whitetail Properties, Mark Williams, agent

Frazer Law Firm in Marion 

Moments in Time Pictures / Reese Baker

Hodge’s Sports & Apparel

Riley Tool & Machine


Farmers Bank & Trust Co. of Marion

Deer Lakes Golf Course

First United Bank in Marion

LaDelicia Mexican Restaurant


Ellington Detailing

Homestead Auction Realty

C-Plant Federal Credit Union in Marion

H&H Home & Hardware


Full Body Fitness Studio

Par 4 Plastics

Magnolia Bank in Marion

Mulligans Pizzeria & Pub


Curnel Ag Repair / Corey & Derek Curnel

YTG Insurance

Charah on the NY Stock Exchange

Mike & Stoner’s Barber Shop

Marion Eyecare Center, Dr. Adria Porter


VISIT THEM TODAY In-Person or Online

Posted by at